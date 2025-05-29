Quirk Global Strategies

Quirk Global Strategies

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Kevin Brown
Jun 1, 2025

Thank you for fighting the good fight for so long, which you are continuing even if it is only writing pieces like this which helps to educate the rest of us. I salute your clarity of vision and the fact you are so unselfish in continuing to spread the uncomfortable truth. The bravery necessary to do this in these uncertain times does not go unappreciated, at least by me.

Kevin Brown

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