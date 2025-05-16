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Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
May 31, 2025

Up the ante, people. Protest more in greater numbers. Choke traffic at rush hour everywhere. A parade on June 14 cannot happen if the roads are choked. Lay down in the streets 2-3 deep and locking arms. Wave after wave of us. Spaces vacated by 2-3 officers hauling you off can be refilled with more protesters. Disrupt it. Shut it down. A parade celebration while Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP are being butchered? While AIDS vaccine research is being shutdown? I don’t think so. We have done this before and you need to learn just what it took to turn the tide. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/forking-roads?r=3m1bs

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billy mccarthy's avatar
billy mccarthy
May 31, 2025

the pope is saying his first american mass on the day of the parade, how many christians will attend, how will the numbers relate to the parade

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