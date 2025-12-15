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The Russia Vacuum and How to Fill it
When once-predictable political dynamics undergo a shift due to a major event, like war, public opinion generally moves as well. But in which direction?
May 22
•
Christine Quirk
4
4
4
What Happens When Russia Loses, Part III
It's not wishful thinking when it's something that's going to happen, even if you don't know when
May 15
•
Christine Quirk
30
4
9
December 2025
Listen to Ukrainians
Not Trump
Dec 15, 2025
•
Christine Quirk
6
3
3
I Don't Like* To Say I Told You So But....
What was implicit in May is explicit in December
Dec 8, 2025
•
Christine Quirk
11
10
November 2025
The Smart Authoritarian's Guide to Undermining Your Opposition
And what a smart opposition can do to protect itself
Nov 3, 2025
•
Christine Quirk
16
4
12
May 2025
The View from the Wrong Side
For this administration, weak democracies are an opportunity to be exploited, rather than a problem to be solved.
May 29, 2025
•
Christine Quirk
12
1
6
From the Right Side to the Wrong Side in Four Months
Staring at the abyss from the Wrong Side
May 16, 2025
•
Christine Quirk
22
5
6
June 2024
What happens when it takes a long time for Russia to lose?
Does this thing go up to 11?
Jun 3, 2024
•
Christine Quirk
May 2024
Never interrupt your enemy when it's making a mistake
Four reasons why Russia's influence operations in Ukraine aren't getting traction
May 17, 2024
•
Christine Quirk
1
2
1
November 2023
Coming soon
This is Quirk Global Strategies.
Nov 28, 2023
•
Christine Quirk
© 2026 Christine Quirk
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