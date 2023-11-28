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As principal of Quirk Global Strategies and a former US-based political pollster, Christine Quirk has been designing, implementing and instrumentalizing qualitative and quantitative research methodologies supporting political and advocacy strategies in autocracies and struggling democracies since 2007. She has particular expertise in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. If you’re interested in the technical and strategic aspects of opinion research in these environments, hit subscribe!

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